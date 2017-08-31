The Latest: Judge orders teen held in New Mexico killings
CLOVIS, N.M. — The Latest on the deadly shooting at a New Mexico public library (all times local):
1:30 p.m.
A New Mexico district judge has ordered that a teenager accused in a deadly shooting inside a public library remain in custody.
Nathaniel Jouett appeared in a Clovis courtroom on Thursday. He's facing numerous counts including murder, assault and child abuse.
According to court records, the 16-year-old Jouett told investigators he had been thinking "bad things" for some time and initially planned to target his school because he was mad.
He told investigators he didn't know why he picked Clovis-Carver Public Library.
Two employees were killed and four other people were injured.
The Associated Press generally does not identify juveniles accused of crimes. But it is identifying Jouett because of the seriousness of the crime and because authorities plan to file a motion seeking adult sanctions against the teen.