The Latest: Pence lands in Texas to survey Harvey's wreckage

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Latest on Vice-President Mike Pence's trip to Texas to survey damage from Harvey (all times local):

11:30 a.m.

Vice-President Mike Pence is visiting with Texas storm victims and surveying the damage close to where Harvey first slammed ashore as a Category 4 hurricane.

The vice-president landed in Corpus Christi, Texas, and was greeted by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. Pence and his wife, Karen, are being joined by Energy Secretary Rick Perry, a former Texas governor, and other Cabinet members.

Pence will be travelling to the coastal town of Rockport to see the devastation caused by the storm that set a rainfall record and severely flooded the Houston area. Residents of Rockport were among the first in the U.S. hit by Harvey.

Pence's visit comes two days after President Donald Trump visited Corpus Christi and Austin for briefings with local officials.

__

6 a.m.

Vice-President Mike Pence is getting a chance to survey Harvey's wreckage.

Pence is travelling to the tiny coastal town of Rockport, Texas, on Thursday to see the devastation caused by the hurricane-turned-tropical depression that set a rainfall record and severely flooded the Houston area. Harvey's five straight days of rain totalled close to 52 inches, the heaviest tropical downpour ever recorded in the continental U.S.

Residents of Rockport were among the first in the U.S. hit by Harvey, which came ashore last Friday as a Category 4 hurricane.

President Donald Trump visited Corpus Christi, Texas, and Austin on Tuesday for briefings with local officials.