The Latest: US promises no immigration sweeps at shelters

WASHINGTON — The Latest on the Trump administration's response to Harvey (all times local):

4:30 p.m.

The Trump administration is trying to assure victims of Harvey living in the country illegally that they will not be targeted as they try to access emergency services — as long as they haven't committed other crimes.

Trump's Homeland Security Adviser Tom Bossert says "no individual human being should worry about their immigration status unless they've committed a crime on top of coming here illegally when it comes to getting food, water and shelter."

He also says no routine sweeps will be conducted in emergency shelters.

Still, he says people living in the country illegally should not expect long-term federal assistance reserved for citizens.

He says, "I don't think there's going to be a lot of benefits going out to illegal immigrants."

___

3:55 p.m.

The White House says President Donald Trump is pledging $1 million in personal funds to Harvey storm relief efforts.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders made the announcement at a briefing Thursday.

And she says he's calling on reporters to help decide which specific organization he will give to.

Trump has been criticized in the past for giving far less of his income to charitable causes than many other multi-billionaires.