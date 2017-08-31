Top EU official: Poland failed to address EU concerns

WARSAW, Poland — A top European Union official says Poland has failed to propose any measures that would address EU concerns about the state of the nation's rule of law.

Poland's EU-skeptic government is in a standoff with the 28-member bloc, which has strongly criticized it for threatening the country's judicial independence. Poland sent a letter Monday dismissing the concerns as groundless, insisting that its policies are in line with EU rules.

Frans Timmermans, the deputy head of the European Commission, said Poland was on the verge of "moving in the opposite direction."