Trial opens for Guatemalan president's son, brother

Jose Manuel Morales Marroquin, the son of Guatemala's President Jimmy Morales, center, sits in a courtroom waiting for a hearing in Guatemala City, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017. Morales Marroquin and his uncle Samuel Everardo Morales are facing trial for corruption. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)

GUATEMALA CITY — A Guatemalan court has started the trial of the brother and son of President Jimmy Morales in a case of alleged corruption.

The president's son Jose Manuel Morales Marroquin and brother Samuel are on trial for fraud. Samuel also faces money laundering charges.

They allegedly submitted about $23,000 worth of false receipts in a tax fraud scheme in 2013, before Morales took office.

The two have said they are innocent. The son said it was mistake. Both spent about a month in jail before being released on a form of bail while the trial continues.

Guatemalan prosecutors backed by the U.N. commission have brought a string of anti-corruption cases, most notably against former President Otto Perez Molina.

