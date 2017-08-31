Trial opens for Guatemalan president's son, brother

GUATEMALA CITY — A Guatemalan court has started the trial of the brother and son of President Jimmy Morales in a case of alleged corruption.

The president's son Jose Manuel Morales Marroquin and brother Samuel are on trial for fraud. Samuel also faces money laundering charges.

They allegedly submitted about $23,000 worth of false receipts in a tax fraud scheme in 2013, before Morales took office.

The two have said they are innocent. The son said it was mistake. Both spent about a month in jail before being released on a form of bail while the trial continues.