Turkish man wanted by US seeks release from Romanian jail

BUCHAREST, Romania — A Turkish businessman sought by the United States on allegations he sold equipment to Iran's military in violation of sanctions has asked a Romanian court to free him from arrest.

The businessman, Tavan Resit, owns a Turkish-based company, Ramor Group, which the U.S. Treasury Department alleges provided marine power equipment to Iran's navy.

He was arrested June 8 in Romania, where he had travelled to meet with U.S. officials. His lawyer, Catalin Predoiu, said he went to Romania to deny any wrongdoing to the Americans.

Predoiu asked a court Thursday to transfer him to house arrest due to ill health.