Turkish man wanted by US seeks release from Romanian jail
BUCHAREST, Romania — A Turkish businessman sought by the United States on allegations he sold equipment to Iran's military in violation of sanctions has asked a Romanian court to free him from arrest.
The businessman, Tavan Resit, owns a Turkish-based company, Ramor Group, which the U.S. Treasury Department alleges provided marine power equipment to Iran's navy.
He was arrested June 8 in Romania, where he had
Predoiu asked a court Thursday to transfer him to house arrest due to ill health.
He has said the case concerns two yacht motors he sold to Iranians which can be used for military purposes.