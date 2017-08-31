UN agency notes no Iranian violations of nuclear deal

VIENNA — The U.N. agency monitoring Iran's compliance with its nuclear deal with the U.S. and five other world powers has noted no violations by Tehran in its latest quarterly report on the issue.

Agreed upon over two years ago, the nuclear deal commits Iran to strict limits on uranium enrichment and other programs that could be used both for peaceful purposes and in the pursuit of a nuclear weapon.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly criticized the deal, but has yet to pull the U.S. out of it.