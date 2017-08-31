US consumer spending up 0.3 per cent in July

WASHINGTON — Consumer spending increased in July at the fastest pace in three months, while incomes grew by the largest amount since February, both encouraging signs for future economic growth.
The Commerce Department says that consumer spending rose 0.3
per cent
in July, the best showing since April. It followed 0.2
per cent
advances in both May and June.
Incomes in June grew 0.4
per cent
, the best showing since February. The strength came from a strong 0.5
per cent
rise in wages and salaries, reflecting the healthy 209,000 gain in employment in July.
A key inflation gauge
favoured
by the Federal Reserve posted a tiny 0.1
per cent
increase in July. Over the past 12 months, it is up just 1.4
per cent
, still well below the Fed's 2
per cent
target.