US consumer spending up 0.3 per cent in July

WASHINGTON — Consumer spending increased in July at the fastest pace in three months, while incomes grew by the largest amount since February, both encouraging signs for future economic growth.

The Commerce Department says that consumer spending rose 0.3 per cent in July, the best showing since April. It followed 0.2 per cent advances in both May and June.

Incomes in June grew 0.4 per cent , the best showing since February. The strength came from a strong 0.5 per cent rise in wages and salaries, reflecting the healthy 209,000 gain in employment in July.