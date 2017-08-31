US stocks jump after report of stronger consumer spending
NEW YORK — U.S. stocks are climbing Thursday morning after the Commerce Department said spending by U.S. consumers grew in July, along with wages and salaries. Health care companies are making some of the biggest gains, along with retailers and technology companies. Investors are also pleased with economic reports from Europe and China. Packaged food companies are slumping again after a weak quarterly report and disappointing guidance from Campbell Soup.
KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index climbed 11 points, or 0.5
The S&P 500 is down by a small amount in August, and September is typically the weakest month of the year for stocks. On average the S&P 500 falls about 0.5
ECONOMY VIEWS: The Commerce Department said consumer spending rose 0.3
Elsewhere, inflation in the eurozone increased in August and a measurement of factory activity in China improved.
RETAIL RALLY: The consumer spending figures suggest Americans feel comfortable enough to spend more money, and consumer spending is responsible for about 70
HEALTHIER: Drugmaker Gilead Sciences rose to its highest price in more than a year as it moved up $1.90, or 2.3
WHO'S HUNGRY? Campbell Soup skidded after it reported a weak fourth quarter that included disappointing sales of snack food. The company also forecast a smaller-than-expected annual profit, and its stock lost $2.19, or 4.4
ENERGY: After three days of losses linked to Tropical Storm Harvey, benchmark U.S. crude rose 65 cents, or 1.4
BONDS: Bond prices were little changed. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note remained at 2.13
CURRENCIES: The dollar inched up to 110.40 yen from 110.36 yen. The euro fell to $11.1851 from $1.1890.
OVERSEAS: Germany's DAX rose 0.8
