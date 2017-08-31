US stocks jump after report of stronger consumer spending

NEW YORK — U.S. stocks are climbing Thursday morning after the Commerce Department said spending by U.S. consumers grew in July, along with wages and salaries. Health care companies are making some of the biggest gains, along with retailers and technology companies. Investors are also pleased with economic reports from Europe and China. Packaged food companies are slumping again after a weak quarterly report and disappointing guidance from Campbell Soup.

KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index climbed 11 points, or 0.5 per cent , to 2,469 as of 10:05 a.m. Eastern time. The Dow Jones industrial average added 86 points, or 0.4 per cent , to 21,979. The Nasdaq composite gained 35 points, or 0.6 per cent , to 6,404. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks picked up 35 points, or 0.6 per cent , to 1,399.

The S&P 500 is down by a small amount in August, and September is typically the weakest month of the year for stocks. On average the S&P 500 falls about 0.5 per cent in September.

ECONOMY VIEWS: The Commerce Department said consumer spending rose 0.3 per cent in July, the best showing in three months, as wages and salaries increased. Stocks climbed a day ago after the government raised its estimate of second-quarter economic growth.

Elsewhere, inflation in the eurozone increased in August and a measurement of factory activity in China improved.

RETAIL RALLY: The consumer spending figures suggest Americans feel comfortable enough to spend more money, and consumer spending is responsible for about 70 per cent of U.S. economic activity. That helped companies like online retailer Amazon, which gained $11.19, or 1.2 per cent , to $978.78. Toy maker Hasbro rose $2.12, or 2.2 per cent , to $97.40 and jewelry seller Tiffany added $2.14, or 2.4 per cent , to $89.79. Tool maker Stanley Black & Decker picked up $2.32, or 1.7 per cent , to $142.10. Footwear retailer Shoe Carnival climbed $3.72, or 22.7 per cent , to $20.14 after it posted a bigger profit and better sales than analysts expected.

HEALTHIER: Drugmaker Gilead Sciences rose to its highest price in more than a year as it moved up $1.90, or 2.3 per cent , to $83.13, and health insurer Centene rose $1.55, or 1.8 per cent , to $87.98. Scientific instrument maker Thermo Fisher gained $2.80, or 1.5 per cent , to $185.75.

WHO'S HUNGRY? Campbell Soup skidded after it reported a weak fourth quarter that included disappointing sales of snack food. The company also forecast a smaller-than-expected annual profit, and its stock lost $2.19, or 4.4 per cent , to $48.06. Competitor Mondelez dropped 78 cents, or 1.9 per cent , to $40.85 and cereal maker General Mills declined 62 cents, or 1.2 per cent , to $53.13 while Kraft Heinz gave up $1.07, or 1.3 per cent , to $80.86. All of those companies have seen their stocks tumble this year as Americans lose their appetite for packaged foods and seek fresher alternatives.

ENERGY: After three days of losses linked to Tropical Storm Harvey, benchmark U.S. crude rose 65 cents, or 1.4 per cent , to $46.61 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, added 76 cents, or 1.5 per cent , to $51.49 a barrel in London. Wholesale gasoline prices rose another 4 cents.

BONDS: Bond prices were little changed. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note remained at 2.13 per cent .

CURRENCIES: The dollar inched up to 110.40 yen from 110.36 yen. The euro fell to $11.1851 from $1.1890.

OVERSEAS: Germany's DAX rose 0.8 per cent and the French CAC 40 gained 0.9 per cent . The British FTSE 100 advanced 0.8 per cent . In Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 gained 0.7 per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 0.4 per cent and Seoul's Kospi lost 0.4 per cent .

