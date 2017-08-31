Utah theatre wins 'Deadpool' case over law banning booze

SALT LAKE CITY — A U.S. judge is striking down a Utah law that landed a movie theatre in trouble for serving alcohol during a showing of superhero film "Deadpool."

The ruling Thursday says the state violated Brewvies' freedom of speech when it threatened to fine the theatre up to $25,000 under a law that prohibits serving booze during films with simulated sex or full-frontal nudity.

Attorney Rocky Anderson calls the decision enormously important for First Amendment rights. He has said the law is so vague it would apply to Michelangelo's "David."

A spokesman for the Utah attorney general says the state is reviewing the ruling. Utah has called alcohol and sexual content an "explosive combination."