Virginia county cancels Civil War encampment

CHANTILLY, Va. — For the second time in recent weeks, officials in northern Virginia are cancelling a planned Civil War encampment.

Judy Pedersen, a spokeswoman for the Fairfax County Park Authority, said Wednesday that re-enactors have been notified that a Civil War Encampment Weekend scheduled for Sept. 23-24 at the Sully Historic Site in Chantilly has been cancelled . The note to re-enactors cited "recent events" as the reason for the cancellation.

The decision by Fairfax County comes after the City of Manassas earlier this month cancelled a Civil War Weekend, citing the recent national tension over Civil War monuments.