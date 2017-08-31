Virginia county cancels Civil War encampment
CHANTILLY, Va. — For the second time in recent weeks, officials in northern Virginia are
Judy Pedersen, a spokeswoman for the Fairfax County Park Authority, said Wednesday that re-enactors have been notified that a Civil War Encampment Weekend scheduled for Sept. 23-24 at the Sully Historic Site in Chantilly has been
The decision by Fairfax County comes after the City of Manassas earlier this month
Confederate memorials have been under increased scrutiny since deadly violence Aug. 12 at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.