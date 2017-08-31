Zimbabwe group criticizes evictions linked to first lady

HARARE, Zimbabwe — Zimbabwe's human rights commission is criticizing the eviction of families from a farm linked to President Robert Mugabe's wife, calling it "unlawful and inhuman."

The statutory body is tasked with investigating human rights abuses. Its report says police pulled down the homes of more than 100 families.

Many of the families have been at the farm since 2000 when they evicted the former owner at the inception of Zimbabwe's often violent and racially charged land reforms, their lawyers said.