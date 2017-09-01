2018 Battle of Selma re-enactment cancelled
SELMA, Ala. — A re-enactment of the Battle of Selma in Alabama has been
James Hammonds, president of the organizing group The April 1865 Society, says it's unlikely the re-enactment of the Civil War battle will be held again.
News outlets report the society announced Thursday the decision to cancel the event scheduled for next April was because city officials asked the group to pay for services such as police, fire and public works.
The April 2017 event was
The society tried to raise money through a GoFundMe page that generated only $1,000.
The battle had been put on each year since 1987.