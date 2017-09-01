Afghan president reaches out in peace to neighbour Pakistan

KABUL — Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in his Eid al-Adha message has reached out to neighbour Pakistan offering "comprehensive negotiations" to bring peace to their troubled relationship.

Like most Muslim countries, Afghanistan celebrates the Islamic holiday on Friday while in Pakistan the holiday is celebrated on Saturday. It commemorates Abraham's willingness to sacrifice his son.

"Peace with Pakistan is our national agenda," said Ghani while also urging insurgents to lay down their weapons.

Afghanistan routinely accuses Pakistan of harbouring Taliban insurgents, while Islamabad says its enemies have found sanctuaries in Afghanistan.