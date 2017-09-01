After Taiwan stop, fugitive Red Bull heir's path a mystery

BANGKOK — The whereabouts of a fugitive heir to the Red Bull energy-drink fortune remain a mystery just as the statute of limitations on a hit-and-run charge is set to expire.

Two sources with knowledge of the investigation told the Associated Press that Vorayuth "Boss" Yoovidhya flew to Taiwan in late April and left the island in early May. The sources spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the case. Since then, the trail has gone cold.