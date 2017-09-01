American woman promises $22 million donation to German zoo

BERLIN — A German zoo says a 93-year-old American widow of a Holocaust survivor is leaving it $22 million (18.5 million euros) in her will.

German-born Elizabeth Reichert told the local Koelner Stadt-Anzeiger newspaper it was her late husband Arnulf's wish to donate the money to the Cologne zoo.

Reichert and Arnulf were both natives of Cologne, and met during the war while he was in hiding. They moved to Israel after the war and then later to the U.S., settling in New Jersey.

The couple had no children and the newspaper reported Friday that Reichert has already started transferring $6,000 per month to the zoo. The entire sum is to be donated upon her death.