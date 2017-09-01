Brazil judge frees man arrested for ejaculating on bus

SAO PAULO — The decision by a Brazilian judge to free a man who was arrested after allegedly ejaculating on a woman on a public bus is causing outrage in a country where gender violence is prevalent.

The incident occurred Tuesday on a bus in the city of Sao Paulo. Passengers grabbed the man and turned him over to police.

Less than 24 hours later, Judge Jose Eugenio do Amaral Souza Neto ruled that the man had committed a misdemeanour , not a rape, and ordered his release.

Attorney Luiza Nagib Eluf, a retired prosecutor, said Friday the judge's decision "makes a mockery" of justice.