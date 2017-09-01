Cardinal Cormac Murphy-O'Connor dies of cancer at 85

LONDON — Cardinal Cormac Murphy-O'Connor, the former Roman Catholic Archbishop of Westminster, died Friday after a battle with cancer. He was 85.

The current archbishop, Cardinal Vincent Nichols, said Murphy-O'Connor died "peacefully" surrounded by his family and friends. He had asked people to pray for Murphy-O'Connor in August because of grave health problems.

In a final message written shortly before his death and posted on the Catholic Church website Friday afternoon, Murphy-O'Connor said he was "at peace and have no fear of what is to come." He said he had received "many blessings" in his life.

Murphy-O'Connor enjoyed a long career that was marred by his role in transferring a priest who had confessed to abusing young boys. The cardinal said in 2015 he was deeply ashamed of the way he handled the case.

He had been living in west London when he was hospitalized last month. Murphy-O'Connor served as the leader of the Roman Catholic Church in England and Wales from March 2000 until his retirement in 2009.

He worked as a bishop for four decades, starting at the Diocese Arundel and Brighton in southeast England.