Cleaning crew finds decomposed body inside empty house

JACKSON, Miss. — A cleaning crew removing and burning trash at a recently purchased home in Mississippi made a startling discovery — a body wrapped in a blue tarp.

Authorities say the remains inside the empty house in Jackson were too decomposed to determine a gender.

News outlets reported Thursday that police don't know how long the remains were there and are investigating the case as a suspicious death.

Hinds County coroner Sharon Grisham Stewart told police it appears the person had suffered possible trauma to the head.