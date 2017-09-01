Ex-New Jersey funeral worker charged in sidewalk casket case

PHILADELPHIA — A former New Jersey funeral home worker has been charged with abuse of a corpse for allegedly leaving a casket on a Philadelphia sidewalk that contained the embalmed organs of an infant.

Philly.com (http://bit.ly/2wr33ax ) reports 24-year-old Jeremy Brooks and his attorney haven't commented on the charge. He has a Sept. 21 hearing date.

Brooks worked for Stanley's Memorial Chapel in Camden. The casket became damaged during a June 29 funeral in Philadelphia. The baby's body was transferred to a new casket, but the bagged organs were mistakenly left in the old one.