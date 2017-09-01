Firefighters battle large fire in NYC's Tribeca neighbourhood

NEW YORK — Lower Manhattan has filled with acrid smoke from a large fire in a building just a few blocks from the World Trade Center.

The fire started shortly before 7 p.m. Friday at a building in Tribeca. Smoke and flames could be seen shooting from the roof of the five-story structure.

A Fire Department spokeswoman says there are no immediate reports of injuries. She says the fire started on the second floor. About 200 firefighters are battling the blaze.

The building has retail space on the first floor and apartments above.