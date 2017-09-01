French police detain second man in case of missing girl

PARIS — Officials say that a second man is being questioned in the disappearance of a 9-year-old girl at a wedding party in an Alpine town.

The detention of a guest at the celebration arrested a day earlier has also been prolonged.

The prosecutor handling the case said the second man was detained Friday "to compare the statements of the two individuals." Both are 34.

Searchers continued to try to locate the girl, who went missing last weekend in Pont-de-Beauvoisin.

In a statement, prosecutor Dietlind Baudoin said no lead was being cast aside.