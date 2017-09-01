Independent reviewers releasing report on deadly prison riot

WILMINGTON, Del. — An independent review team is releasing its final report on a deadly inmate uprising and hostage-taking at Delaware's maximum-security prison.

The report to be released Friday was ordered by Gov. John Carney after inmates seized a building at Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna in February and took several prison workers hostage, setting off a standoff lasting nearly 20 hours.

Correctional officer Steven Floyd was killed before authorities used a backhoe to breach a wall and rescue a female counsellor . Two other guards who were taken hostage had been released earlier after being tormented and beaten by inmates.

In a preliminary report released in June, the independent reviewers described the Vaughn facility as dangerously overcrowded, critically understaffed, and poorly run and managed.