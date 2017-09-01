Italy displays marble Roman head stolen in World War II
ROME — Italy is putting on display a 1st century marble head that an American museum returned after learning it was stolen.
The Cleveland Museum of Art in Ohio acquired the sculpture depicting Roman Emperor Tiberius' son Drusus in 2012.
Major Massimo Maresca of Italy's national police art squad said Friday that experts initially assumed the piece had been stolen by Nazi troops and taken to Germany.
They now think the head was taken by Algerian troops who fought with the allies during World War II, then sold at auction in Paris decades later. An American antiquities dealer sold it the Cleveland museum.
The public can admire the sculpture every Saturday in September at the Rome headquarters of the carabinieri art squad. The squad tracks down ancient artifacts illegally exported from Italy.