McCain to attend international forum in Italy

WASHINGTON — Republican Sen. John McCain, who has spent the summer undergoing treatment for brain cancer, will attend an international forum in Italy this weekend.

That's the word from the Arizona senator's office, which said McCain will speak Saturday at the Ambrosetti Forum in Cernobbio in northern Italy. He will join Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats and South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham at a panel focused on the United States.

McCain's office said he will thank the Italian government and people for Italy's contribution to global security, including in Iraq, Afghanistan and Kosovo.