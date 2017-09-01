Mexican man pleads guilty to driving illegal border crossers

PORTLAND, Maine — A 40-year-old Mexican man has pleaded guilty to illegally transporting his two nephews, who had previously been ordered to leave the United States.

Silvino Orduna-Cabrera faces at most a five-year prison term and a $250,000 fine under the agreement filed Thursday in U.S. District Court for the District of Maine.

U.S. investigators say Orduna-Cabrera flew from Mexico to Canada in June with his two nephews. Canada admitted all three as visitors.

Investigators say Orduna-Cabrera in July told border agents he planned to visit an uncle in Maine for two weeks and return to Mexico.

Investigators say Orduna-Cabrera drove to Maine after picking up his nephews after they illegally crossed into Vermont.