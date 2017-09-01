NKorea missile fear sets pre-emptive strike debate in Japan
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
TOKYO — Japan is debating whether to develop a limited pre-emptive strike capability and buy cruise missiles — ideas that were anathema in the pacifist country before the North Korea missile threat. With revisions to Japan's
After being on the backburner in the ruling party for decades, a possibility of pre-emptive strike was formally proposed to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe by his party's missile
North Korea's test-firing Tuesday of a missile, which flew over Japan and landed in the northern Pacific Ocean, has intensified fear and reignited the debate.
"Should we possess pre-emptive strike capability?" liberal-leaning Mainichi newspaper asked the following day. "But isn't it too reckless to jump to discuss a 'get them before they get you' approach?"
Japan has a two-step missile
A pre-emptive strike, by Japanese definition, is a step preceding the two-tier
Japan's self-
Some experts are skeptical about how it would work. North Korea's secretive, diversified and mobile launch system makes it extremely difficult to track down and incapacitate the weapons with Japan's limited cruise missile attacks, security expert Ken Jimbo at Keio University said in a recent article. A pre-emptive strike capability would also require trillions of dollars to set up spy satellites, reconnaissance aircraft, cruise missiles, as well as training of special units, experts say.
North Korea flight-tested two intercontinental ballistic missiles in July and has threatened to send missiles near the U.S. territory of Guam, home to key military bases. The North already has short-range missiles that cover Japan and possibly has achieved miniaturized nuclear warheads, the
"North Korea has demonstrated its capability to hit targets anywhere in Japan," said Narushige Michishita, a
Timing of the pre-emptive strike debate is seen in
Abe called Tuesday's missile firing "unprecedented, grave and serious threat."
The
Abe, since taking office five years ago, has expanded Japan's military role, allowing it to take on a greater task in international peacekeeping. In 2015, his government allowed Japan to fight for its allies when they come under enemy attack, a condition known as collective self-
Pre-emptive strike, however, is even more sensitive and divisive topic and the government may have to prioritize upgrading missile interceptors for now, says Tetsuo Kotani, senior research fellow at the Japan Institute of International Affairs. Polls show most Japanese fear North Korea's missile threat and support bolstering Japan's intercepting capability, but in terms of pre-emptive strike, opponents overwhelmed supporters.
"Prime Minister Abe seems to have turned hesitant about discussing pre-emptive strikes," Kotani said, suggesting Abe's declining popularity is causing his reluctance to push the issue. "Public debate of pre-emptive strikes may slow down."
___
Follow Mari Yamaguchi on Twitter at https://www.twitter.com/mariyamaguchi
Her work can be found in APNews at https://www.apnews.com/search/mari%20yamaguchi