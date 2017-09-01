NY reduces lane closure to ease Labor Day weekend driving
A
A
Share via Email
ALBANY, N.Y. — New York officials are suspending construction-related lane closures on state highways over the long Labor Day weekend.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo says lane closures for road and bridge projects will be suspended from 6 a.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Tuesday. The state reduces lane closures on busy travel weekends to ease congestion.
Some road crews might be active on state highways this weekend, but they will be doing work behind concrete barriers or for emergency repairs.