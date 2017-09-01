Ohio governor says he won't spare condemned killer of 2

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio's governor says he won't spare a condemned killer who shot two people to death in back-to-back robberies over two days.

Death row inmate Gary Otte (OH'-tay) was sentenced to die for the Feb. 12, 1992, killing of Robert Wasikowski (wah-sih-KOW'-skee) and the Feb. 13, 1992, killing of Sharon Kostura. Both slayings took place in Parma in suburban Cleveland.

Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sihk) on Friday rejected a request for clemency made by Otte's attorneys. The governor followed the Ohio Parole Board's recommendation not to grant mercy.

The 45-year-old Otte is scheduled to die Sept. 13.