Patrol focusing on impaired driving over holiday weekend

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The State Highway Patrol says it is focusing on impaired driving on Ohio's roadways over the Labor Day holiday weekend.

A patrol statement says enforcement efforts will focus especially on removing drivers impaired by alcohol or drugs from the state's roads in the reporting period running from 12 a.m. Friday through 11:59 p.m. Monday.

The patrol says 15 people died in 15 fatal crashes in Ohio during the 2016 Labor Day holiday weekend. Four of those fatalities related to operating a vehicle under the influence. The patrol also made 749 OVI arrests that weekend.