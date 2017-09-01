Pennsylvania parents waive hearing in crib suffocation death

MYERSTOWN, Pa. — A Pennsylvania couple has waived their right to a preliminary hearing on charges they tied and weighting down a mattress on top of their son's crib so he couldn't climb out, leading him to suffocate.

Thursday's waiver means 29-year-old Justin Dwyer and 28-year-old Courtney Stash must now stand trial or enter a plea deal on involuntary manslaughter and other counts in the April death of their 2-year-old son.

Detectives say the Myerstown couple put two 50-pound bags of rock salt on the mattress and secured it with bungee cords to keep the boy — one of triplets — from climbing out of the crib.