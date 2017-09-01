News / World

Pope: Seeking clarity, I saw psychoanalyst weekly years ago

Pope Francis shakes hands with Riccardo Di Segni, Chief Rabbi of Rome, during an audience with the representatives of the Conference of European Rabbis, the Rabbinical Council of America and the Commission of the Chief Rabbinate of Israel at the Vatican, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017. (L'Osservatore Romano/Pool Via AP)

Pope Francis shakes hands with Riccardo Di Segni, Chief Rabbi of Rome, during an audience with the representatives of the Conference of European Rabbis, the Rabbinical Council of America and the Commission of the Chief Rabbinate of Israel at the Vatican, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017. (L'Osservatore Romano/Pool Via AP)

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis says that when he was 42 he had sessions weekly with a psychoanalyst who was female and Jewish to "clarify some things."

It wasn't specified what the future pontiff wanted to explore. The revelation came in a dozen conversations Francis had with French sociologist Dominique Wolton, writing a soon-to-be-published book.

La Stampa, an Italian daily, quoting some of the conversations on Friday, said Francis went to the analyst's home. Francis was quoted as saying: "one day, when she was about to die, she called me. Not to receive the sacraments, since she was Jewish, but for a spiritual dialogue."

Francis added: "She was a good person. For six months she helped me a lot."

Francis then was a Jesuit official in his native Argentina ruled by military dictatorship.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular