Richard Posner retiring from appeals court bench in Chicago

CHICAGO — U.S. Appeals Court Judge Richard Posner, whose acerbic wit and legal opinions made him a legend in legal circles, has announced his retirement.

Posner is stepping down after more than three decades on the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago.

The 78-year-old Posner, who was appointed to the court by President Ronald Reagan in 1981, will leave the bench Saturday.

Posner said in a statement Friday that he has written more than 3,300 opinions during his career and is "proud to have promoted a pragmatic approach to judging."

Posner has been an outspoken critic of the current state of the U.S. Supreme Court, calling it "highly politicized."