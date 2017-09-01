Space superwoman returning to Earth with records galore

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — The world's most experienced spacewoman returns to Earth this weekend with records galore.

NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson will check out of the International Space Station on Saturday and head home after 9 1/2 months.

Counting all her flights, she will have logged 665 days in space by the time she lands in Kazakhstan with another U.S. astronaut and a Russian cosmonaut. Her streak is unmatched by any other American.

During her third and latest mission, the 57-year-old biochemist became the oldest woman in space. She also performed her 10th spacewalk, more than any other woman.

Her return home to storm-ravaged Houston will include a detour to Germany. She should be back on Sunday night.