Syria president to newly captured town for Eid prayers

DAMASCUS, Syria — Syrian President Bashar Assad has travelled to a town recently captured from Islamic State group militants to attend Eid al-Adha prayers.

Syria's state media says President Bashar Assad prayed Friday in Bilal mosque in Qarat, about 100 kilometres (62 miles) from Damascus. Qarat fell during a joint offensive between Syria's army and Lebanon's Hezbollah. The Lebanese army carried out a separate but simultaneous campaign on the other side of the border, securing the shared frontier for the first time in years.

The offensive was followed by a controversial a Hezbollah-negotiated deal to transport the remaining militants to an IS-held town in eastern Syria near the Iraqi border in exchange for revealing the fate of missing Lebanese fighters.