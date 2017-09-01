The Latest: California sheriff pulls car from raging river

FRESNO, Calif. — The Latest on the recovery of a car and two bodies from a the Kings River in Central California (all times local):

California authorities say they've recovered a car stranded in a raging river for more than a month believed to hold the bodies of two exchange students from Thailand.

Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims told the Fresno Bee on Friday (http://bit.ly/2gq1SjV ) that a recovery team used a hoist to drag the car ashore. They'll next remove the bodies.

Authorities say on July 26, the car crashed off a 500-foot (152-meter) cliff and plunged into the Kings River in central California.

They say that only now has the dangerous river calmed enough to make the attempt safe for the recovery team.

Mims says a helicopter lowered the team members, who pulled the car 100 feet (30 metres ) from the middle of the river.

Mims briefed relatives of the crash victims who travelled to California.

