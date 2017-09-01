Latest: Houston mayor asks FEMA for $75M for debris removal

HOUSTON — The Latest on Tropical Depression Harvey (all times local):

7:40 a.m.

Houston's mayor says the city needs more high-water vehicles and other equipment for first responders as search efforts expand amid receding floodwaters in the nation's fourth-largest city.

Mayor Sylvester Turner told "CBS This Morning" for a segment broadcast Friday that the city also needs the Federal Emergency Management Agency to provide more workers to complete and process applications from thousands who need aid.

He says people who suffered through Harvey's floods expect emergency management officials to work "with the greatest degree of urgency."

Turner says he's asking FEMA to provide a preliminary financial aid package of $75 million for debris removal alone.

He adds that a year from now, Houston will be seen as "shining star" for how a major U.S. city responds to a crippling natural disaster.

___

7:30 a.m.

The Navy has rescued 14 people and four dogs from a Texas shelter as floodwaters approached.

Video released by the Navy shows the seven adults, seven children and the animals crowded inside a Sea Hawk helicopter Thursday as they were flown from an elementary school in the town of Vidor to safety in nearby Beaumont.

The rescue was performed by a Navy Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron.

The rescue was a first for Aircrewman 2nd Class Jansen Schamp, who said in a news release that while it wasn't exactly what he had imagined, it will be one of his "most memorable experiences."

The military is lending a hand to federal, state and local authorities in Harvey relief efforts.

___

1 a.m.

As floodwaters recede, Houston officials have started turning their attention to finding temporary housing for those in shelters and getting enough gasoline for people to fill up cars.

Authorities on Thursday increased the toll of Harvey-related deaths to 39, and the Texas Department of Public Safety said more than 37,000 homes were heavily damaged and nearly 7,000 were destroyed.

About 325,000 people has already sought federal emergency aid, and FEMA officials said more than $57 million in individual assistance has been paid out thus far.

The greatest threat of damage shifted in recent days to a region near the Texas-Louisiana line. The city of Beaumont, Texas, lost water service when its main pump station was overwhelmed by the swollen Neches River.

___