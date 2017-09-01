The Latest: Ohio governor reschedules 19 upcoming executions

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Latest on Ohio Gov. John Kasich's rejection of clemency for inmate scheduled to die Sept. 13 and rescheduling of several future executions (all times local):

5:15 p.m.

Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sihk) has rescheduled executions for 19 condemned killers on Ohio's death row.

The reprieves granted by Kasich push most executions previously scheduled over the next several years forward by a few months. The latest is now set for April 21, 2022.

Kasich said Friday he adjusted the schedule following a U.S. Supreme Court ruling earlier this summer upholding Ohio's three-drug lethal injection process.

The governor says the goal is ensuring that executions are carried out in a humane and professional fashion.

On Friday Kasich also rejected a clemency request by death row inmate Gary Otte (OH'-tay), scheduled to die Sept. 13 for killing two people in Parma in suburban Cleveland in 1992.

___

4 p.m.

Ohio's governor says he won't spare a condemned killer who shot two people to death in back-to-back robberies over two days.

Death row inmate Gary Otte (OH'-tay) was sentenced to die for the Feb. 12, 1992, killing of Robert Wasikowski (wah-sih-KOW'-skee) and the Feb. 13, 1992, killing of Sharon Kostura. Both slayings took place in Parma in suburban Cleveland.

Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sihk) on Friday rejected a request for clemency made by Otte's attorneys. The governor followed the Ohio Parole Board's recommendation not to grant mercy.

The 45-year-old Otte is scheduled to die Sept. 13.