Trump to nominate ex-diplomat Grenell as German ambassador

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump intends to nominate a former diplomat and television commentator to be the United States' ambassador to Germany.

The White House announced Friday that Trump would choose Richard Grenell for the post.

Grenell served as a spokesman for the United States at the United Nations under four U.S. ambassadors during former President George W. Bush's administration.

He has also appeared as a foreign affairs commentator on Fox News Channel and founded an international consulting firm in 2010.

If confirmed, Grenell would be the first openly LGBT ambassador for Trump.