Uneasiness in St. Louis as verdict nears in officer's trial

ST. LOUIS — As a judge weighs evidence in the first-degree murder case against a former St. Louis police officer, there is growing uneasiness that the city could see the sort of unrest that followed a fatal police shooting in nearby Ferguson three years ago.

Jason Stockley is charged with fatally shooting Anthony Lamar Smith in 2011 after a chase. Stockley's trial ended Aug. 9. Judge Timothy Wilson gave attorneys until Aug. 18 to file post-trial summaries.

Two weeks later, it remains unclear when Wilson will rule.

The case rekindles racial tension, as Stockley is white and Smith was black.