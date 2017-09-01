US construction spending drops 0.6 per cent in July

WASHINGTON — U.S. construction spending fell in July for the third time in four months as strength in home construction was not enough to offset weakness in nonresidential building and government projects.

The Commerce Department says construction spending dropped 0.6 per cent in July following an even bigger 1.4 per cent decline in June. Spending on home construction rose 0.8 per cent as spending on single-family homes and remodeling offset a drop in apartment building.

Spending on nonresidential projects fell for a second straight month, declining 1.9 per cent . Spending on government projects fell 1.4 per cent .