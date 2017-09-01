Venezuela probes wife of opposition's Lopez for cash in car

CARACAS, Venezuela — Venezuelan authorities are opening an investigation into the wife of prominent opposition activist Leopoldo Lopez after finding a large amount of cash in her car.

Lilian Tintori took to Twitter Friday to denounce what she said was a persecution against her family, pointing out that it's not a crime to have cash in one's possession.

On Thursday, authorities uncovered some 200 million bolivars in a vehicle belonging to Tintori. That's around $60,000 at the nation's weakest official exchange rate or $10,000 at the black market rate.