2nd Utah police officer on paid leave over nurse arrest

SALT LAKE CITY — A second Salt Lake City police officer has been put on paid leave as authorities investigate the use of force in a nurse's arrest.

The July 26 incident captured on police body-camera video showed Detective Jeff Payne dragging nurse Alex Wubbels from a hospital and handcuffing her after she refused to allow blood to be drawn from an unconscious patient in a car-crash investigation.

The video has caused outrage since it was released Thursday.

Prosecutors have asked for a criminal investigation, prompting the police department to put two officers on paid administrative leave.