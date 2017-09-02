Astros return to Houston for 1st game since Harvey

HOUSTON — Baseball returned to Houston on Saturday with the Astros giving the flood-ravaged city a few hours of entertainment at the end of a terrible and trying week.

The Astros beat the New York Mets 12-8 in a doubleheader opener, the first professional sporting event in the city since Hurricane Harvey.

The crowd of 30,319 included victims of the storm who were staying yards away at the George R. Brown Convention Center, which is the city's biggest shelter and is housing more than 9,000 people. The Astros provided 5,000 tickets to each game for the mayor's office to distribute at the convention centre .