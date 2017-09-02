Australia, East Timor agree on maritime boundary

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — An international arbitration panel says Australia and East Timor have reached an agreement on key elements of a maritime boundary and revenue sharing from a natural gas field beneath the seabed between the two countries.

The Permanent Court of Arbitration, which has been leading talks between the two nations, said in a statement early Saturday that they will now work to formalize a deal.

Details of the accord weren't immediately released, but the court says in a statement that it "addresses the legal status of the Greater Sunrise gas field" and establishes "a pathway to the development of the resource, and the sharing of the resulting revenue."