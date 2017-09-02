News / World

Chicago police chief leaves hospital after kidney transplant

In this Monday, Aug. 28, 2017 photo, Chicago police Superintendent Eddie Johnson, left, and his son Daniel Johnson are interviewed in Superintendent Johnson's office at Chicago Police Department headquarters. Daniel Johnson is donating a kidney to his father. (Chris Walker/Chicago Tribune via AP)

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson has left the hospital three days after undergoing a kidney transplant.

Johnson was discharged on Saturday afternoon. On Wednesday, doctors removed a kidney from Johnson's son and then transplanted into the 57-year-old Johnson.

A day after the surgery, doctors said it went smoothly and that both Johnson and his 25-year-old son, Daniel Johnson, were doing well.

Johnson disclosed in January that he had suffered from a serious inflation of his kidneys for decades and was on a transplant list.

Johnson is expected to be out of the office for three to five weeks.

