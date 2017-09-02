Ex-football player files paperwork for US House bid in Ohio

CLEVELAND — A former NFL player has filed paperwork indicating he plans to seek an Ohio congressional seat as a Republican in 2018.

Cleveland.com reports 32-year-old Anthony Gonzalez submitted paperwork Monday with the Federal Election Commission to run for the 16th District congressional seat held by Republican Jim Renacci (reh-NAY'-see), who plans to run for governor next year.

Gonzalez has not formally announced his candidacy. Reports surfaced last month that he was contemplating a congressional bid.