BERLIN — German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her centre -left rival Martin Schulz are preparing for their only televised election debate Sunday before the country's Sept. 24 vote.

Merkel, who heads the centre -right Christian Democrats, has been stepping up her campaign in recent weeks as she seeks a fourth term leading Europe's biggest economy.

Schulz was the president of the European Parliament until his Social Democratic Party unexpectedly nominated him in January to challenge Merkel.

A poll published Friday by public broadcaster ZDF puts the Social Democrats at 22 per cent compared with 39 per cent for Merkel's Union bloc. The survey of 1,309 German voters had a margin of error of up to 3 percentage points.