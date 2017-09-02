Gunmen kills 2 in attack on opposition lawmaker in Pakistan

KARACHI, Pakistan — Pakistani police say two gunmen targeting an ethnic party lawmaker after Eid prayers instead gunned down two others, including a child, in the southern port city of Karachi.

Police officer Pir Mohammad Shah said lawmaker Khawaja Izharul Hasan escaped uninjured in the attack Saturday but the child and a police officer were killed.

Shah said one of the attackers was also gunned down by police during a chase.

Hasan belongs to the Muttahida Qaumi Movement, which represents the Urdu speaking population. He was meeting and greeting people after Eid prayers when gunmen struck in a north Karachi neighbourhood .