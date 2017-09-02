Harvey's dead mourned as search for missing gets desperate

HOUSTON — One of Harvey's victims is being remembered for his happy-go-lucky nature and generosity.

Cousins and uncles gathered Friday evening at a funeral home to mourn Benito Juarez Cavazos who died in floodwaters.

Maria Cavazos says her cousin was dedicated to his job at an auto body shop and was trying to get to work Tuesday when his car got stuck in a ditch.

The service for the 42-year-old Cavazos was one of the first for Harvey's 42 known victims.

The funeral of 82-year-old Ola Mae Winfrey-Crooks was scheduled Saturday. She drowned when her car was swept off a farm-to-market road at the San Jacinto River near her home north of Houston.